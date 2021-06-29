Authorities: Man arrested after vehicle pursuit stretching from Napa to Lake County

Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties early Tuesday morning, Napa Police reported.
Manuel Ortiz Martinez, 38, was arrested in the Lake County town of Nice at 1:38 a.m., more than an hour and a half after Napa Police said officers began following him after a complaint that he had violated a domestic violence-related restraining order.
Members of Napa Police, the California Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office took part in the pursuit at different stages, according to authorities. Deputies detained Ortiz Martinez when his motorcycle ran out of fuel in the 7000 block of Black Oak Street in Nice, according to Lake County Lt. Rich Ward.
Police in Napa first contacted Ortiz Martinez just before 8 a.m. Monday after learning of a fight in the park-and-ride lot at Solano Avenue and Redwood Road, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. Officers later learned that Ortiz Martinez, who has no listed address, threatened to harm people with a knife and then threw a rock at a car window before riding off on his motorbike, Medina said.
At about the same time, a person living in the 3500 block of Jefferson Street called to report a violation of domestic violence restraining order at the home, leading officers to go there, according to Medina. Police saw Ortiz Martinez approach on his motorcycle and told him to stop, but instead, he fled and police did not pursue him at the time, choosing instead to alert other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout, Medina said.
Later, at 11:58 p.m., another Napa Police officer spotted Ortiz Martinez at Redwood and Solano and turned on his patrol car's siren and lights, leading to the pursuit, according to Medina.
The California Highway Patrol took over the chase at Jefferson Street and Trower Avenue and followed the motorbike north to the Lake County border, where sheriff's deputies continued in pursuit, Medina said.
Before running out of gas, Ortiz Martinez sped as high a 70 mph in a 35 mph zone in Clearlake Oaks, and also crossed the center line, ran a stop sign, and drove the wrong way while being pursued, said Ward of Lake County.
Afterward, Ortiz Martinez was booked in the Napa County jail, where he was being held Tuesday afternoon on suspected misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order and resisting a peace officer.
However, Ward said the Lake County Sheriff's Office will likely pursue a felony count of evading peace officers in connection with the chase, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. Napa Police also will seek counts of making a criminal threat and vandalism for the rock-throwing incident at the parking lot, according to Medina.
