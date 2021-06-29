Authorities: Man arrested after vehicle pursuit stretching from Napa to Lake County

Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties early Tuesday morning, Napa Police reported.

Manuel Ortiz Martinez, 38, was arrested in the Lake County town of Nice at 1:38 a.m., more than an hour and a half after Napa Police said officers began following him after a complaint that he had violated a domestic violence-related restraining order.

Members of Napa Police, the California Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office took part in the pursuit at different stages, according to authorities. Deputies detained Ortiz Martinez when his motorcycle ran out of fuel in the 7000 block of Black Oak Street in Nice, according to Lake County Lt. Rich Ward.

Police in Napa first contacted Ortiz Martinez just before 8 a.m. Monday after learning of a fight in the park-and-ride lot at Solano Avenue and Redwood Road, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. Officers later learned that Ortiz Martinez, who has no listed address, threatened to harm people with a knife and then threw a rock at a car window before riding off on his motorbike, Medina said.