Authorities: Man arrested, charged in years-long stalking of Napa woman

A Napa man faces felony charges of stalking a woman who prosecutors say he harassed in person and online for more than a decade.

Kirk Fredrick Spreiter, 41, was arrested by Napa County sheriff’s deputies Sunday night and then jailed after he reportedly violated a restraining order — which a judge had signed that afternoon — forbidding him to contact a woman who said he had repeatedly followed and messaged her for years against her will, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

On Monday, sheriff’s detectives, acting on a search warrant, entered Spreiter’s apartment in the 2900 block of Soscol Avenue in Napa, where they found four guns, more than 80 rounds of ammunition and an apparent shrine composed of handwritten letters to the woman who sought the restraining order, Wofford said Tuesday.

Spreiter was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Napa County Superior Court on two counts of stalking and one count of obstructing law enforcement, according to court documents. One stalking count is linked to alleged contact with the woman on Sunday, while the other is tied to actions earlier in the year.

Spreiter continued to be held Wednesday afternoon in the Napa County jail on $500,000 bail, according to booking records.

A spokesperson in the office of Napa County public defender Ronald Abernethy said no defense lawyer had been assigned to Spreiter by Wednesday evening, but that one would likely be assigned in the next three days.

The stalking allegations stem from contact between Spreiter and a Napa-area woman that began in 2005 and was related to the woman’s job, according to Wofford, who said the two never dated or had any other personal relationship.

The woman first got a restraining order against Spreiter in 2009 after he frequently messaged her about the two being in a relationship, but that order eventually expired, Wofford said.

In her 2009 request to the Napa court, the woman said Spreiter, a member of the fitness gym where she worked, began leaving notes on her car in 2007 and later began texting her constantly, and she asked him to stop because she had a boyfriend, court records show.

“He tells me he loves me and can see our future,” the woman wrote. “I just want him to leave me alone.”

Included with the woman’s protective request was a handwritten note signed “Kirk.”

“Regardless of whether you are tied down to someone else I would like our relationship to improve. This is the only way I know how to handle this right,” the message reads before concluding with a phone number.

Sometime after the first order ran out, Spreiter, starting in late July, sent more than 100 messages a day to the woman around the clock, including one statement that she “was going to find out (he) could do with a shoestring” – a sentence the woman took as a threat to herself and her family, according to Wofford.

The woman sought a new restraining order, which a Napa County judge approved Sunday, said Wofford. Her newest filing ran to 213 pages, mostly taken up by a torrent of Facebook messages in Spreiter’s name from late July to early August — ranging in mood from “I’ll do whatever you want lovey I miss you so much” to a darker “lines have been crossed and my character has further been defamed through false accusations and threats.”

In the hours after the renewed order took effect, Spreiter posted a lengthy Facebook statement that addressed the woman and tagged both her and her relatives, violating the order to avoid contact with her, Wofford said.

The order, which a judge approved at about 3:30 p.m., requires Spreiter to stay at least 100 yards away from the woman and forbids him from contacting her directly or indirectly; harassing, threatening or assaulting her; and destroying her property or disturbing her peace.

When two sheriff’s deputies went to Spreiter’s home to arrest him shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, he became verbally aggressive, refused commands to put his hands behind his back, and threatened to beat the deputies, according to Wofford.

During the arrest and his transport to the county jail, Spreiter told the deputies they had “messed with the wrong person,” told one deputy he would “take him out,” and said he did not attack the deputies only because he “didn’t want blood on his floor,” Wofford added.

The warrant search of Spreiter’s home the next day turned up a pair of air rifles as well as two handguns, a Springfield .45-caliber and Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum, according to Wofford. In addition to the shrine of letters to the woman, a backpack in the home also contained more letters addressed to her, Wofford said.

If convicted on all counts, Spreiter could face between 4⅓ and eight years in prison, according to the Napa court complaint. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 2 and 6.