Authorities: Man arrested in connection with Napa County burglaries

A man who was arrested near Calistoga faces felony burglary and firearm allegations in connection with several home break-ins, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Enrique Quiros Ortiz at Highway 29 near Dunaweal Lane, and found an unregistered “ghost gun” in the vehicle he was driving, the agency said in a Facebook post. Later, detectives carrying out a search warrant at his Santa Rosa home found 10 stolen guns along with stolen jewelry, the sheriff’s office added.

The allegations are connected to a series of burglaries in Napa County, according to the agency.

Ortiz was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of five counts of residential burglary, firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, possessing stolen property, and violating his probation. He continued to be held Sunday afternoon on $250,000 bail.