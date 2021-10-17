Authorities: Man arrested on arson allegation after starting fires outside Yountville-area home

A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of arson after setting fires near a home south of Yountville early Sunday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 5300 block of Washington Street after receiving reports of a man igniting objects outside an occupied home, according to Sgt. Mike Milat. Deputies arriving at the scene contact 26-year-old Jose Ignacio Gonzalez, who admitted to starting the fires, Milat said.

Gonzalez was known to the residents and a dispute already existed between the two sides, according to Milat.

Deputies detained Gonzalez, who was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of arson and attempted arson of an inhabited building. He continued to be held in jail Sunday afternoon on those allegations as well as a probation violation, according to booking records.