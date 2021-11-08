 Skip to main content
Authorities: Man dies after being struck by car while crossing Trancas Street in Napa

A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross Trancas Street on foot Friday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred shortly before 10:01 p.m. on Trancas west of the Silverado Trail, CHP said in a news release. The pedestrian, identified by the Napa County Coroner's Office as Gabriel Patlan Barajas, was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Mercedes-Benz in the left westbound lane, and the impact threw him onto the north shoulder, according to the highway patrol.

An American Medical Response ambulance took Patlan Barajas, who had no listed address, a short distance west on Trancas to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, but he died about 20 minutes later, CHP reported.

CHP did not immediately disclose Patlan Barajas' name, but his identity was released Monday afternoon after relatives were notified, according to coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

After the collision, the 25-year-old San Francisco man who was driving the Mercedes pulled over on the north shoulder of Trancas and was immediately contacted by passing Cal Fire firefighters, the highway patrol said. No charges or citations were filed.

CHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

