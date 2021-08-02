Authorities: Man scuffles with sheriff’s deputies during arrest at Lake Berryessa resort

A Concord man faces an allegation of resisting peace officers after his arrest at a Lake Berryessa campground Saturday night, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the Spanish Flat Resort at 4290 Berryessa Knoxville Road at 10:15 p.m., after receiving reports of a fight, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. At the resort, deputies detained 26-year-old Paul Anthony Orea Jr., who screamed and kicked during the incident, Wofford said.
As deputies later were walking Orea toward an American Medical Response ambulance, he spit at a deputy’s face and was then placed in a wrap-style restraint and a face hood, according to Wofford.
Orea was first taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony count of resisting arrest, Wofford said.
