 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities: Man scuffles with sheriff’s deputies during arrest at Lake Berryessa resort

Authorities: Man scuffles with sheriff’s deputies during arrest at Lake Berryessa resort

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A Concord man faces an allegation of resisting peace officers after his arrest at a Lake Berryessa campground Saturday night, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Spanish Flat Resort at 4290 Berryessa Knoxville Road at 10:15 p.m., after receiving reports of a fight, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. At the resort, deputies detained 26-year-old Paul Anthony Orea Jr., who screamed and kicked during the incident, Wofford said.

As deputies later were walking Orea toward an American Medical Response ambulance, he spit at a deputy’s face and was then placed in a wrap-style restraint and a face hood, according to Wofford.

Orea was first taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, then was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony count of resisting arrest, Wofford said.

Napa County's Open Space District wants to use its The Cove property for a trailhead to the top of Mount Veeder.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Napa County Sheriff logo

Napa County Sheriff logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News