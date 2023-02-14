A man who pleaded no contest in connection to a 2021 shooting on a Napa County roadway will serve 23 years in state prison, prosecutors have announced.

Frank Devante Stephenson, 28, received the sentence Feb. 8 from Judge Monique Langhorne in Napa County Superior Court, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release. Stephenson had pleaded no contest Jan. 11 to attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

The charges stemmed from a road-rage attack on Devlin Road in south Napa on Jan. 21, according to prosecutors. On that evening, Stephenson, who was driving his truck home from work, aggressively tailgated a 58-year-old man, drove up alongside him, and then shot him in the chest with a handgun before speeding off, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Two witnesses saw the wounded driver, went to his aid and summoned help, and the victim – who did not recognize his attacker – survived after emergency surgery, according to the statement.

Later, on Feb. 4, 2021, Stephenson pointed a gun at a second person after cutting him off on Highway 29 south of Green Island Road, according to the District Attorney’s Office, which said Stephenson tried to fire the gun but failed to do so. Napa County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephenson at his workplace about two weeks afterward.

