 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities: Napa County deputies arrest man wanted in San Francisco attempted murder case

Authorities: Napa County deputies arrest man wanted in San Francisco attempted murder case

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday afternoon arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder case in San Francisco, according to the sheriff's office.

At 1:49 p.m., deputies were informed by San Francisco Police that 58-year-old Alan Carinio, a parolee with ties to Napa who was wanted on warrants alleging attempted murder and mayhem, was possibly in Napa County, according to Napa Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Quigley.

After being notified that Carinio was in the American Canyon Walmart at 7011 Main St., deputies and American Canyon Police conducted surveillance of a vehicle that Carinio entered, and then detained him after a traffic stop, Quigley said in an email.

San Francisco Police officers then took custody of Carinio, who remained in San Francisco County Jail No. 2 on Sunday afternoon, according to online booking records.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News