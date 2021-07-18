Authorities: Napa County deputies arrest man wanted in San Francisco attempted murder case

Napa County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday afternoon arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder case in San Francisco, according to the sheriff's office.

At 1:49 p.m., deputies were informed by San Francisco Police that 58-year-old Alan Carinio, a parolee with ties to Napa who was wanted on warrants alleging attempted murder and mayhem, was possibly in Napa County, according to Napa Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Quigley.

After being notified that Carinio was in the American Canyon Walmart at 7011 Main St., deputies and American Canyon Police conducted surveillance of a vehicle that Carinio entered, and then detained him after a traffic stop, Quigley said in an email.

San Francisco Police officers then took custody of Carinio, who remained in San Francisco County Jail No. 2 on Sunday afternoon, according to online booking records.