Authorities: Napa County man arrested, suspected of abusing woman over several days

  • Updated

A Napa-area man was arrested on battery and domestic violence allegations after a woman said she had been beaten and abused for several days, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Michael Pattingale, 36, was detained by deputies at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Napa County jail on $500,000 bail. A sheriff’s office report to the county District Attorney’s Office recommends charges including three counts of felony battery with serious bodily injury, two counts of felony domestic violence, and misdemeanor counts of damaging a cellphone and destroying evidence, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The allegations arose from a deputy’s Tuesday visit to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where a woman told the deputy she had been assaulted several times by Pattingale starting on or about New Year’s Eve, Wofford said.

The woman described the suspect literally throwing her out of her home, pushing her out of a car, and grabbing her by the neck in the course of a few days, according to Wofford, who said the woman suffered injuries to her arm, elbow, neck and back, as well as a bump to the head. She also accused Pattingale of destroying her phone to prevent her from calling for help or sharing videos of the abuse, Wofford added.

Some sort of argument between Pattingale and Wofford occurred, but its relation to the physical abuse was unclear, according to Wofford.

