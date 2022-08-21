Authorities: Napa-to-Hercules car chase ends with driver’s arrest

A vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning extended from Napa through American Canyon before the driver’s eventual arrest in Hercules, authorities reported.
At about 12:05 a.m., American Canyon Police officers began assisting Napa Police in pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to American Canyon Sgt. Chet Schneider.
The chase began near the junction of Highways 29 and 221 in south Napa, and American Canyon Police and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit when the driver continued south into American Canyon, at times exceeding 80 mph, Schneider said.
Police eventually disabled the vehicle with a tire deflation device, and the chase ended in Contra Costa County at a 76 gas station on Willow Avenue in Hercules, according to Schneider.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Quinceno Rosillo of San Francisco, was detained at 2:30 a.m. and then booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers and assault with a deadly weapon.
