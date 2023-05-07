The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported three arrests resulting from a fight at a local home late Saturday night.

Deputies were called at 11:57 p.m. to a disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of Wyatt Avenue, where a resident had suffered a head wound from a large metal spoon, according to sheriff’s Deputy Marcus Solis.

Witnesses said three people involved in the disturbance – including one who had threatened other people with a knife – had left the home out the back, and deputies found and detained three men in the backyard, Solis said.

The sheriff’s office identified all of the suspects as residents at the home – 28-year-old Sahdev Singh, 20-year-old Laddi Gill and 29-year-old Kuleep Singh.

Gill and Sahdev Singh were booked into the Napa County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, and they and Kuleep Singh also were booked on a misdemeanor assault and battery allegation.

The victim of the attack was treated by medics at the scene, according to Solis.