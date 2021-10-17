 Skip to main content
Authorities: Stolen credit cards found during traffic stop in south Napa

A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after stolen credit cards were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:40 p.m., deputies stopped Nathan Jacob White of Menlo Park at Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12) and Highway 29 in south Napa after seeing a false registration tag on the vehicle he was driving, according to Sgt. Mike Milat. The driver had no identification and initially gave deputies a false name, Milat said.

A search of the vehicle revealed credit cards that did not belong to White, as well as other stolen items, according to Milat. White also faced a police warrant in San Ramon alleging burglary and identity theft, Milat said.

White was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and identity theft documents, according to Milat.

