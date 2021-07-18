Authorities: Three arrested in connection with Napa-area home burglary

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported making three arrests after the interruption of a home burglary Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:35 p.m., deputies were notified of homeowners who had briefly left their residence in the 3000 block of Redwood Road in west Napa before returning to find a woman loading a vehicle with belongings from inside the home, Sgt. Dave Quigley said in an email. The woman fled on foot before deputies arrived, and deputies searching the property were unable to find a man the residents believed had also gone inside, according to Quigley.

A deputy handling a patrol dog, observing Redwood Road traffic, saw a passing vehicle whose occupants matched the description given by the homeowners, according to Quigley. Shortly afterward, deputies stopped the vehicle and detained 39-year-old Candice Quintana and 45-year-old Donald Ross Widmann, both Vallejo residents.

Both suspects were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, with Quintana also being held on a burglary allegation.