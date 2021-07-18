 Skip to main content
Authorities: Three arrested in connection with Napa-area home burglary

Authorities: Three arrested in connection with Napa-area home burglary

  • Updated
The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported making three arrests after the interruption of a home burglary Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:35 p.m., deputies were notified of homeowners who had briefly left their residence in the 3000 block of Redwood Road in west Napa before returning to find a woman loading a vehicle with belongings from inside the home, Sgt. Dave Quigley said in an email. The woman fled on foot before deputies arrived, and deputies searching the property were unable to find a man the residents believed had also gone inside, according to Quigley.

A deputy handling a patrol dog, observing Redwood Road traffic, saw a passing vehicle whose occupants matched the description given by the homeowners, according to Quigley. Shortly afterward, deputies stopped the vehicle and detained 39-year-old Candice Quintana and 45-year-old Donald Ross Widmann, both Vallejo residents.

Both suspects were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, with Quintana also being held on a burglary allegation.

Follow-up investigation by deputies led to a third arrest during a traffic stop at 10:25 p.m., of 55-year-old Tracy Wayne Fowler of Napa, according to Quigley, who said deputies found other items stolen from the Redwood Road home. Fowler was booked into the Napa jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property. 

Quintana was being held in the jail as of Sunday afternoon, while Widmann and Fowler were released early Sunday morning, according to the jail's online booking log.

