Authorities: Three arrested in south Napa after reported thefts, vehicle chase

A brief vehicle pursuit late Sunday afternoon that followed reported thefts from Bay Area stores ended with the arrests of three people south of Napa, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were notified by Vallejo Police of a vehicle connected to several grand thefts at various retail stores, including the Walgreens pharmacy in American Canyon, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Quigley. Shortly afterward, deputies attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 sedan on Highway 221, and a pursuit ensued.

The Chrysler struck another vehicle on Highway 29 near Soscol Ferry Road, and three people fled on foot, according to Quigley. All three were detained nearby at about 5 p.m. by deputies and American Canyon Police officers, he said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the Chrysler was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after complaining of pain, according to Quigley.

Law enforcement officers recovered various stolen items from the Chrysler, including high-end cosmetics and perfumes, as well as a loaded handgun that was discarded during the foot pursuit that followed the wreck, Quigley said.

Two of the suspects were not identified by the sheriff’s office because they are minors. Possible allegations may include felony evasion of peace officers, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and possessing stolen property and a loaded unregistered firearm, according to Quigley.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Ja’dae Assata Joseph, was booked into the Napa County jail. She was being held Sunday night on suspicion of burglary, larceny and organized retail theft.

