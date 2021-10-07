 Skip to main content
Authorities: Two arrested on robbery, theft allegations in Napa County

Two Vallejo residents were arrested Wednesday on multiple felony allegations after an attempted vehicle break-in in south Napa, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:21 a.m., a deputy was sent to a wine warehouse in the 100 block of Tower Road after a report of a man and woman trying to steal a vehicle before fleeing, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Deputies then found and stopped another vehicle in the 5000 block of Broadway Street (Highway 29) in American Canyon. A woman, identified as 65-year-old Renee Antoinette Williams, was arrested first, but 25-year-old Jose Concepcion Saldivar-Manriquez briefly fled from the car before he was detained, according to Wofford.

On the vehicle was a Trek bicycle valued at about $3,600 that had been reported stolen in another county, and deputies also recovered a catalytic converter, reciprocating saw and various tools, Wofford said.

Williams and Saldivar-Manriquez were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of robbery, burglary, attempted auto theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy, according to Wofford.

