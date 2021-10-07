Authorities: Two arrested on robbery, theft allegations in Napa County

Two Vallejo residents were arrested Wednesday on multiple felony allegations after an attempted vehicle break-in in south Napa, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:21 a.m., a deputy was sent to a wine warehouse in the 100 block of Tower Road after a report of a man and woman trying to steal a vehicle before fleeing, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Deputies then found and stopped another vehicle in the 5000 block of Broadway Street (Highway 29) in American Canyon. A woman, identified as 65-year-old Renee Antoinette Williams, was arrested first, but 25-year-old Jose Concepcion Saldivar-Manriquez briefly fled from the car before he was detained, according to Wofford.

On the vehicle was a Trek bicycle valued at about $3,600 that had been reported stolen in another county, and deputies also recovered a catalytic converter, reciprocating saw and various tools, Wofford said.

Williams and Saldivar-Manriquez were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of robbery, burglary, attempted auto theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy, according to Wofford.