Authorities: Two men arrested after Napa vehicle pursuit

A brief high-speed vehicle chase through the city of Napa ended with the arrests of two men Sunday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 p.m., a deputy working in the St. Helena area, using traffic camera footage, identified a 2019 Infiniti that was connected to several reported auto burglaries in Napa and Sonoma counties over the past three to four weeks, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Walsh.

The Infiniti was seen again on Highway 29 near Darms Lane north of Napa, and a pursuit began at 1:33 p.m. after another deputy tried to stop the car at the Oak Knoll Avenue intersection, Walsh said. The chase reached speeds of about 100 mph before the Infiniti’s driver lost control and crashed near Airport Boulevard in south Napa at 1:40 p.m., according to Walsh, who said Napa Police and a California Highway Patrol air unit assisted in the pursuit.

The passenger tried to flee the wreck but was detained with help from a sheriff’s patrol dog, Walsh added.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Ellis McGhee, whose address was not immediately available, as well as 35-year-old James Edward Powell of San Francisco, according to Walsh. Both men were booked into the Napa County jail, where McGhee was being held on suspicion of felony evasion of peace officers and he and Powell also were being held on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, a misdemeanor, according to booking records. (Walsh said a window punch and shards of automotive glass were found in the Infiniti involved in the pursuit.)

