Bomb threat reportedly phoned into American Canyon business, Walmart evacuated; no bomb found, police say

Customers were evacuated from the American Canyon Walmart Monday night after a reported bomb threat, but police reported no explosives or suspicious objects were found.
The threat was telephoned to a business in the 7000 block of Main Street at the Napa Junction shopping center, police Sgt. Nathalie Hurtado said in an email.
Police did not identify the targeted business, but a Napa Valley Register reporter inside the Walmart was among those who were told to evacuate the building at 7011 Main St. shortly before 7:15 p.m.
A search of the area surrounding the store did not turn up any suspicious objects, and the incident remained under investigation as of 9 p.m., according to Hurtado.
The Walmart reopened to visitors before 9:40 p.m.
