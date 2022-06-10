Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested on active Napa County warrants after crashing her wedding

Jason Alexander - married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in 2004 - allegedly broke into the singer's home in Ventura County before her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday.
Spears and Ashari have not, at this point, pressed any charges. But instead of being released, he continues to be held in Southern California on Napa County warrants for felony grand theft and buying or receiving stolen property, according to the Napa County Sheriff's office.
Those crimes allegedly happened in 2015; the warrant for his arrest has been active since 2016.
Henry Wofford, public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff's office, told Rolling Stone Alexander might be transferred to Napa County jail, and that his bail has been set to $20,000.
