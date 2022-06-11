Cal Fire: Man arrested on arson allegation linked to gas station fire in Angwin

REGISTER STAFF
Cal Fire has announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man in connection with the
fire that damaged a service station in the Napa Valley community of Angwin.
At 4:45 p.m. Friday, law enforcement officers with Cal Fire detained Darian Martin Preciado, a Santa Rosa resident, the state firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a news release. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony arson of an inhabited structure, and was being held late Saturday on $150,000 bail, according to booking records.
The blaze broke out shortly before 4:38 p.m. Wednesday inside the Chevron station at 111 Howell Mountain Road in Angwin, near the intersection with College Avenue.
Crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, St. Helena Fire and the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department were called to the fire, and were able to contain the flames to the gas station building, according to the statement.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com
