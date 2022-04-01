California governor overrules parole recommendation for Napa native who killed former girlfriend

A former Napa resident imprisoned for murdering his ex-girlfriend has had his parole recommendation overturned.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday overruled a two-person state panel’s recommendation in November that Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum, 41, be paroled for the second-degree murder of his former girlfriend Nicole Sinkule in 2005.

Marum, a Napa native and 1998 Vintage High School graduate, pleaded guilty in February 2007 to murdering the 25-year-old Sinkule, who was repeatedly struck with a claw hammer Oct. 16, 2005 at her home in Oceanside north of San Diego. He was making his second attempt to shorten a sentence of 16 years to life at Folsom State Prison, after an unsuccessful parole bid in 2019.

KESQ-TV, the ABC affiliate in Palm Springs, first reported the veto of Marum’s parole on Thursday.

The governor’s veto was a relief — if a temporary one — for Sinkule’s parents Glenn and Claudia Sinkule, who with other family members had led a vigorous push through news outlets and social media to keep Marum behind bars since the release recommendation last fall. (Under California law, an inmate must receive another parole hearing within 18 months of his last one if the governor vetoes the release, placing Marum’s next parole bid in May 2023 or earlier.)

“We’re still fearful; we’re still going to fight this,” Claudia Sinkule said in a telephone interview from the family home in Cathedral City. “Glenn told me this morning we’ve won this battle, but we’re still in the war. We feel more strongly than ever that (Marum) is a danger if he gets out.”

Messages left with Marum’s father Douglass, who continues to live in Napa, were not returned.

In a four-page statement, Newsom credited Marum for receiving psychological counseling as well as treatment for the drug abuse that Marum said fueled his violence toward Sinkule — but concluded Marum still must do more to show he will not be a danger to women if freed.

“While Mr. Marum’s candor is a positive signal that he is on a rehabilitative path, I conclude that Mr. Marum must do additional work to mitigate his risk for intimate partner violence before he can be safely released,” the governor wrote.

During a Nov. 18 videoconference before two members of the state Board of Parole Hearings, Marum recalled a deepening methamphetamine addiction he said fueled his violent behavior during a year-long relationship with Sinkule, and said the drug drove him into a “psychosis” on the night he killed her as she sought to break up with him. He also tried to assure commissioners that the counseling he has received in prison, together with welding and plumbing training, have equipped him for a successful life of freedom, according to a transcript of the hearing.

“I try to show my remorse most through my actions,” he told Commissioner Norma Loza. “I was horrified after I killed Nicole, and I committed to changing my life. And so I've tried to demonstrate how remorseful and how repentant I am through my actions.”

Prosecutors rejected Marum’s assurances, saying he emphasized his past drug use to minimize a pattern of violent behavior toward Sinkule before her death. Sinkule’s sister, Dinette, warned that Marum’s release would bring torment and fear to her and her family, and her father Glenn Sinkule blasted Marum as a continuing threat to women.

Newsom, in his statement, agreed the events leading to Sinkule’s death — including Marum dragging her out of the restaurant where she worked and smashing out her apartment window — reflected a pattern of violence and not solely the effects of substance abuse.

“At his hearing, Mr. Marum reported that, but for his methamphetamine use, he would not have committed his life crime,” the governor wrote of Marum and his year-long relationship with Sinkule. “The record evidence demonstrates, however, that Mr. Marum did not commit the crime solely in a rare intoxicated rage, but rather in the pattern of escalating intimate partner violence.”

In the months since the state panel’s recommendation of parole, family members gave multiple interviews to TV stations and news outlets, posted an online petition against Marum’s release on Change.org, and also pressed their case on the social media accounts of the nonprofit Nicole Sinkule Foundation, which is devoted to preventing domestic violence.

“We will not keep quiet; we didn’t choose our life to be like this,” Claudia Sinkule said Thursday afternoon. “I can’t go to sleep at night thinking that I didn’t do my best to keep a murderer in prison. After I’ve gone through the whole process out of it, I can’t go to sleep thinking I didn’t work to keep other people out of danger.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

