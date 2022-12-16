Calistoga police make burglary arrest

A Calistoga renter got a phone alert from a motion sensor at home, tuned into a video camera in the bedroom and saw a man through bureau drawers.

Calistoga police responded to incident at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, but the burglar had left. The renter of the house recognized the man in the video as someone who does work around the house, Calistoga Police Lt. Andre Charles said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Police about an hour later arrested Leodegario Almanza Garcia, 54 on suspicion of burglary. Bail is $100,000, according to the county booking log.

The suspect had an item from the house. The arrest took place without incident, Charles said.