Calistoga police make burglary arrest

A Calistoga renter got a phone alert from a motion sensor at home, tuned into a video camera in the bedroom and saw a man through bureau drawers.

Calistoga police responded to incident at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, but the burglar had left. The renter of the house recognized the man in the video as someone who does work around the house, Calistoga Police Lt. Andre Charles said.

Police about an hour later arrested Leodegario Almanza Garcia, 54 on suspicion of burglary. Bail is $100,000, according to the county booking log.

The suspect had an item from the house. The arrest took place without incident, Charles said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

