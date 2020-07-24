Chase aborted in American Canyon following supermarket theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An American Canyon police officer was patrolling through the Safeway parking lot at 10 p.m. Thursday when it was reported that a theft had just occurred in the store and the suspect was driving away, police reported.

A chase ensued, with the officer following the suspect's Mercedes onto Highway 37, then into a Vallejo neighborhood east of Automall Parkway, police said.

During the pursuit, police learned that the loss from Safeway was a bottle of alcohol. The chase was ended and the officer returned to Safeway to review surveillance video, police said.

The suspect in the video appeared to be the registered owner of the Mercedes, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Police said they will request felony pursuit charges against the driver in addition to a misdemeanor theft citation.

