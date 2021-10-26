 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHP: Baby injured, woman arrested after crash in rural Napa County

CHP: Baby injured, woman arrested after crash in rural Napa County

{{featured_button_text}}

A single-car crash Friday evening in rural Napa County injured a baby inside the vehicle and led to the driver’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 6 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV driven by 26-year-old Kylee Ryann Miller-Schloderer of Pope Valley overturned on a private dirt road near Stagecoach Canyon Road after the vehicle rounded a corner and struck a hillside, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP’s Napa bureau. A 6-month-old child in the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, Bradshaw said.

Miller-Schloderer was detained and then booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of causing injury by driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Chinese NBA prospect forgoes college, turns pro

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News