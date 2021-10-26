CHP: Baby injured, woman arrested after crash in rural Napa County

A single-car crash Friday evening in rural Napa County injured a baby inside the vehicle and led to the driver’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At about 6 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV driven by 26-year-old Kylee Ryann Miller-Schloderer of Pope Valley overturned on a private dirt road near Stagecoach Canyon Road after the vehicle rounded a corner and struck a hillside, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the CHP’s Napa bureau. A 6-month-old child in the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, Bradshaw said.
Miller-Schloderer was detained and then booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of causing injury by driving under the influence and child endangerment.
