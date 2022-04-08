 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHP clears big rig blocking southbound Highway 29 traffic

CHP big rig

The California Highway Patrol used two trucks to push a big rig truck that was blocking Highway 29 southbound lanes on Friday out of the way of traffic. 

 Courtesy, Jaret Paulson

A diesel truck Friday morning experienced a clutch failure while going north on Highway 29 to Highway 121 and blocked all southbound Highway 29 lanes, causing significant traffic delays for about an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP started receiving calls about the truck at about 8:29 a.m., according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for Napa’s CHP bureau. The CHP was able to use two Chevy Tahoe CHP trucks to push the big rig to the shoulder of the area at about 9:10 a.m., Paulson said.

While traffic was slowed, he said, the CHP received reports of wrong-way drivers and multiple calls about the stalled traffic.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

