CHP clears big rig blocking southbound Highway 29 traffic

A diesel truck Friday morning experienced a clutch failure while going north on Highway 29 to Highway 121 and blocked all southbound Highway 29 lanes, causing significant traffic delays for about an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP started receiving calls about the truck at about 8:29 a.m., according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for Napa’s CHP bureau. The CHP was able to use two Chevy Tahoe CHP trucks to push the big rig to the shoulder of the area at about 9:10 a.m., Paulson said.
While traffic was slowed, he said, the CHP received reports of wrong-way drivers and multiple calls about the stalled traffic.
Throwback Thursday: Napa's George F. Butler Memorial Bridge, 1977
The Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) under construction in 1977.
Napa County Historical Society
The Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) was built in 1977. Can you identify this area?
Napa County Historical Society
The Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) was built in 1977. Can you identify which direction this photo was taken?
Napa County Historical Society
The Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) was built in 1977. This is the nearby intersection.
apa County Historical Society
The Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) was built in 1977. This is the nearby intersection.
Napa County Historical Society
The Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) was built in 1977. Can you identify which road this is?
Napa County Historical Society
Construction of the Napa River Bridge (now known as the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge) built in 1977.
Napa County Historical Society
