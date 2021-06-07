CHP: Driver arrested after car overturns on Silverado Trail north of Napa

The California Highway Patrol responded at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of an overturned Lexus on Silverado Trail, south of Yountville Cross Road.

The driver, Pierre Rohel, 31, of San Francisco, was arrested for a possible charge of felony DUI causing injury, the CHP said.

The CHP said Rohel was driving southbound when he turned the steering wheel to the right, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn.

Rohel and his two passengers all sustained minor injuries, the CHP said. The passengers were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center by ambulance, the agency said.

Rohel was booked into the Napa County jail where bail was set at $100,000.