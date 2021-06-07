 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHP: Driver arrested after car overturns on Silverado Trail north of Napa

CHP: Driver arrested after car overturns on Silverado Trail north of Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The California Highway Patrol responded at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of an overturned Lexus on Silverado Trail, south of Yountville Cross Road.

The driver, Pierre Rohel, 31, of San Francisco, was arrested for a possible charge of felony DUI causing injury, the CHP said.

The CHP said Rohel was driving southbound when he turned the steering wheel to the right, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn.

Rohel and his two passengers all sustained minor injuries, the CHP said. The passengers were transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center by ambulance, the agency said.

Rohel was booked into the Napa County jail where bail was set at $100,000.

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News