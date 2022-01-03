 Skip to main content
CHP: Driver arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after weekend Highway 29 crash

A traffic collision on Highway 29 near Oakville Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of a Napa man on suspicion of felony drunk-driving by the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jose Angel Ramirez, 20, was driving south on Highway 29 when he unsafely turned into the northbound lane, into oncoming traffic, according to a CHP press release. A northbound driver saw Ramirez’s car and attempted to swerve, but was unable to avoid a collision, the press release said.

Two people in the northbound driver’s car sustained minor injuries, were treated at the scene and declined to be transported to the hospital. Ramirez was booked into Napa County Jail on felony DUI charges at 6:24 p.m.

