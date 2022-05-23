CHP: Driver faces DUI allegation after Napa County crash injures himself, two others

A Napa man faces a felony drunken driving allegation after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon caused injured himself, another motorist, and the other driver's teenage passenger, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The three-vehicle wreck occurred at 3:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Old Sonoma Road, south of Congress Valley Road in the Carneros area, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.

Nicholas Burchett, 26, suffered major injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, as was another Napan, 47-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Alvarado, Paulson said.. A 16-year-old passenger in Lopez Alvarado’s car also sustained moderate injuries.

Burchett faces a potential charge of causing injury by driving under the influence, CHP said. He was not listed in Napa County jail booking records as of Sunday night.

According to Paulson, Burchett was at the wheel of a 2016 Subaru Impreza in the northbound lane when it crossed the center line, sideswiped a 2016 Kia, and then struck Lopez Alvarado’s 2014 Toyota Camry head-on.

A 22-year-old Sonoma man who was driving the Kia was not injured in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The wreck on Old Sonoma Road was the second major collision to take place in south Napa on Sunday in just over seven hours. Earlier, at 8:05 a.m., a man and woman from Santa Clara died when their Mercedes-Benz sideswiped an unoccupied car on Highway 29, ran off the highway and plunged onto an embankment beside an underpass, CHP reported.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

