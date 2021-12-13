CHP: Drivers suspected of felony DUI in two weekend Napa-area crashes

Two drivers face allegations of felony drunken driving after separate vehicle crashes over the weekend in Napa County, including one wreck that seriously injured another motorist, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Esai Jared Corro, a 33-year-old Napa resident, was arrested in connection with a three-vehicle collision Sunday night at Big Ranch Road and El Centro Avenue in north Napa, CHP said in a news release.

At about 8:42 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was backing out of a driveway, causing a Toyota Prius to stop on southbound Big Ranch, according to CHP. Another southbound vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee driven by Corro, rear-ended the Toyota and pushed it into a ditch, then continued forward and struck the Chevrolet, the highway patrol said.

Gregory J. Schmitz, a 69-year-old Napa man who was at the wheel of the Prius, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what CHP described as major injuries.

CHP detained Corro, who also was taken to the Queen for minor injuries, on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury. He was booked into the Napa County jail.

The third driver, a 25-year-old Marysville man at the wheel of the Silverado, sustained minor injuries in the collision and sought his own aid.

In a separate case, a Santa Rosa man was faces a felony DUI allegation following a single-vehicle crash in the Carneros area Saturday night.

A Honda Pilot SUV driven by 33-year-old James D. Maldonado rolled over on Highway 12/121 near Duhig Road, CHP said in a statement. Maldonado and his three passengers, ages 35, 17 and 8, were taken by ambulance to the Queen with minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.