A high-speed vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 29 resulted in at least one death south of St. Helena, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at about 1:58 a.m. on Highway 29/128 near Mee Lane north of Rutherford, shortly after CHP received a report of a speeding vehicle, according to the agency’s online incident log.

A St. Helena Police officer reported turning on their patrol car’s flashing lights and then seeing a driver speed off before a pursuit could begin, according to a police log, which indicated the officer clocked the speeding sedan at 127 mph shortly before the crash.

After the collision, two people were ordered out of a vehicle at gunpoint, the police log indicated. The identities of those detained were unknown as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Highway 29/128 was closed in both directions after the wreck, and reopened shortly after 7 a.m., according to CHP.

Further information was not immediately available.

