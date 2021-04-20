CHP: high-speed chase in south Napa County ends with a K-9 bite

For the second time in three days, local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.

Monday's incident began at 11:30 p.m. when a Napa California Highway Patrol officer tried to stop a car going over 100 mph on Highway 12/121 at Haire Lane, the CHP said.

The driver of the 2003 Infiniti FX45 took law enforcement on a chase over to Highway 29 and south into American Canyon and Vallejo, then back to American Canyon before crashing into a parked vehicle on Canyon Creek Drive, the CHP reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

When the driver fled the crash scene, law enforcement set up a perimeter, then sent in an American Canyon Police Department K-9 unit which located him.

When the driver would not comply with police orders, the K-9 was deployed, biting the suspect and taking him to the ground, the CHP said.

The CHP arrested Byron Paul Cartwright, 44, of Vacaville, who was booked into the Napa County jail after being treated at Queen of the Valley Hospital for the dog bite.

Carwright faces possible charges of DUI-drugs, hit and run, failure to yield and resisting arrest, the CHP said.