CHP: high-speed chase in south Napa County ends with a K-9 bite

CHP: high-speed chase in south Napa County ends with a K-9 bite

For the second time in three days, local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.

Monday's incident began at 11:30 p.m. when a Napa California Highway Patrol officer tried to stop a car going over 100 mph on Highway 12/121 at Haire Lane, the CHP said.

The driver of the 2003 Infiniti FX45 took law enforcement on a chase over to Highway 29 and south into American Canyon and Vallejo, then back to American Canyon before crashing into a parked vehicle on Canyon Creek Drive, the CHP reported.

When the driver fled the crash scene, law enforcement set up a perimeter, then sent in an American Canyon Police Department K-9 unit which located him. 

When the driver would not comply with police orders, the K-9 was deployed, biting the suspect and taking him to the ground, the CHP said.

The CHP arrested Byron Paul Cartwright, 44, of Vacaville, who was booked into the Napa County jail after being treated at Queen of the Valley Hospital for the dog bite.

Carwright faces possible charges of DUI-drugs, hit and run, failure to yield and resisting arrest, the CHP said. 

During the chase, American Canyon police spiked one tire when Cartwright  came through the city the first time, police said.

This incident was similar to a chase Saturday afternoon that began in Fairfield, involved tire spiking in the city of Napa, then ended up on Mount Veeder Road when a Solano Sheriff's K-9 subdued the driver, a 43-year-old man from Benicia who is suspected of throwing drugs out of his vehicle at the start of the chase.

