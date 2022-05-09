CHP: Injury crash in south Napa results in felony DUI allegation against driver

A Napa woman was arrested on a felony drunken driving allegation after a collision Saturday night caused minor injuries to two people in another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on westbound Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12), where a 2016 Kia Optima driven by 25-year-old Rayna Anmarie Delima rear-ended a 2007 GMC Yukon, CHP said in a news release. The driver and passenger in the GMC sustained minor injuries and sought medical aid on their own.

CHP officers detained Delima and booked her into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence. She was released shortly after noon on Sunday, according to booking records.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com