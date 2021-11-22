CHP: Injury crash with Napa woman at wheel investigated as drunk driving incident

A single-car crash early Saturday morning in Sonoma County that sent three people to the hospital – including a Napa woman who was reportedly at the wheel – is being investigated as a possible drunken driving case, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at 3:40 a.m. on westbound Highway 116 near Arnold Drive south of the city of Sonoma, when a 2012 Ford Fusion sedan driven by 29-year-old Daisy Cervantes Servin ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for CHP’s Napa bureau.

The driver and her two male passengers, a 42-year-old Yountville resident and a 31-year-old from Santa Rosa, were all injured and taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Paulson said in an email.

CHP is investigating the crash as a case of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony in California. However, Cervantes Servin was still hospitalized and had not been booked by law enforcement as of Monday afternoon, according to Paulson.