CHP: Man arrested near Calistoga on investigation of DUI crash that caused injuries to passengers

The California Highway Patrol arrested a San Francisco man on suspicion of driving under the influence and being unlicensed late Monday after he collided with an embankment near Calistoga and injured his two passengers, according to a CHP press release.

Sergio Lemus, the driver of the vehicle — a 2016 Ford F650 — reportedly ran off the roadway on southbound State Route 29, north of Tubbs Lane, and collided with an embankment at about 8:00 p.m. Monday, the press release said.

The collision injured Lemus’ two passengers — both also San Francisco residents — and one sustained a major injury. The passenger who sustained the major injury was transported via ambulance the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for treatment.

Lemus was booked into Napa County Jail at about 9:00 p.m. on investigation of a felony driving under the influence and causing great injury charge and a misdemeanor charge of being unlicensed.

