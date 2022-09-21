 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHP: Man from Italy sustains life-threatening injuries in Napa County crash

A resident of Italy is receiving treatment at the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a crash on Duhig Road in unincorporated Napa County on Sunday night.  

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred at roughly 11 p.m. on Sunday amid intermittent rain storms and slick roads. The Italy resident was driving a 2006 Mazda southbound on Duhig Road, south of Las Amigas Road, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the left, which veered the Mazda southeast, according to the CHP. The Mazda then rotated counterclockwise, sliding until its right side crashed into a tree and its front end crashed into a wooden fence.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

