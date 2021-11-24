CHP: Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit through south Napa and American Canyon

A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in south Napa and American Canyon reached speeds up to 100 mph before the arrest of a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:23 p.m., CHP officers saw a man identified as 21-year-old Richard Daniel Jacobo of American Canyon on a 2002 Suzuki motorbike riding erratically, weaving at low speeds on northbound Highway 29 north of North Kelly Road in south Napa, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau.

When the officers attempted to stop Jacobo, he began to yield at first but then sped away, riding north on Highway 221 before making a U-turn, heading south and eventually riding down Highway 29 toward American Canyon, Paulson said.

CHP officers then notified American Canyon Police, which took up the pursuit, according to Paulson, who said a highway patrol airplane also followed the motorcycle. At 10:30 p.m., Jacobo was finally stopped and detained at Cardinal Lane and Falcon Drive in Vallejo, just over the American Canyon border, Paulson said.

Jacobo was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of evading police officers, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license.