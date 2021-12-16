CHP: Napa man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after Highway 121 crash

A two-car crash Wednesday evening in rural Napa County resulted in the arrest of one driver for suspected drunken driving and a trip to the hospital for his passenger, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…
At about 5:05 p.m., CHP officers went to Highway 121 north of Wooden Valley Road after a crash involving two Subaru Outback station wagons, the agency said in a news release. The Subaru headed south on 121 went out of control, crossed into the northbound lane passenger-side first and was involved in a collision with a northbound Subaru, according to the highway patrol.
Vince Scroggins, a 60-year-old Napa man who was riding in the southbound car, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what CHP described as minor injuries. The driver of the northbound car, a 62-year-old Lakeport woman, sought her own aid after sustaining minor injuries, according to CHP.
Officers detained 57-year-old Matthew O. Premelton of Napa, who CHP said was driving the southbound Subaru. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.
People are also reading…
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Photos: Faces and Places, December 12
Howard Yune's favorite Napa Valley Register stories from 2021
I'm sharing five of my stories that I hope captured some of the flavor of life in the Napa Valley in this past year — from our slow emergence from the pandemic, to the return of live entertainment, to a young first-time marathoner's tribute to her late mother.
Practice, protective gear and determination are bringing Napa County high school performing artists back to live audiences after COVID-related…
The long-awaited coronavirus vaccine arrived at a Napa retirement home Sunday, and with it the start of hope for safety after months of pandemic.
Music fans in their tens of thousands continued to back the Napa Valley Expo for the festival that was muted in 2020 by the pandemic.
Mother of Napa garage owner Ian Rogers describes gun collecting, right-wing views in years before arrest
The mother of Ian Rogers pointed to her son's accumulation of guns and embrace of Trump, but pushed back on allegations of bomb possession.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles on Sunday to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that…