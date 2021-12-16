CHP: Napa man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after Highway 121 crash

A two-car crash Wednesday evening in rural Napa County resulted in the arrest of one driver for suspected drunken driving and a trip to the hospital for his passenger, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 5:05 p.m., CHP officers went to Highway 121 north of Wooden Valley Road after a crash involving two Subaru Outback station wagons, the agency said in a news release. The Subaru headed south on 121 went out of control, crossed into the northbound lane passenger-side first and was involved in a collision with a northbound Subaru, according to the highway patrol.

Vince Scroggins, a 60-year-old Napa man who was riding in the southbound car, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what CHP described as minor injuries. The driver of the northbound car, a 62-year-old Lakeport woman, sought her own aid after sustaining minor injuries, according to CHP.

Officers detained 57-year-old Matthew O. Premelton of Napa, who CHP said was driving the southbound Subaru. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony.