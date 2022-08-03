 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Napa man faces felony allegation for fourth DUI arrest in 10 years

  • Updated
  • 0

A Napa man faces a potential felony charge after his fourth arrest for suspected drunken driving within a decade, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Eddie Ceballos, 24, was detained at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday after a CHP officer stopped him for speeding on northbound Highway 29, north of Highway 12/121 in south Napa, according to spokesperson Jaret Paulson. He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Although DUI arrests in non-injury incidents are typically misdemeanors in California, a motorist can face a felony charge if arrested for drunken driving four times in 10 years or less. The potential charge against Ceballos was upgraded to a felony on that basis, Paulson said in an email.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California's wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County Superior Court. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. The charges are driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher, causing injury. California Highway Patrol officers responding to the crash said Pelosi was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Nancy Pelosi is traveling in Asia this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship: First shipment since Russia's invasion reaches Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News