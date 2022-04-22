 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP: Napa resident sustains major injuries from two-car crash in unincorporated Napa County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Napa resident suffered major injuries from a two-car crash at an intersection in unincorporated Napa County Thursday afternoon and was sent to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision took place at the intersection of First Avenue and Hagen Road at about 2 p.m. One driver, in a Toyota Corolla, was traveling north of First Avenue and making a left turn onto Hagan Road, according to a CHP press release. The other driver, in a Mercedes-Benz C250, was driving east on Hagen Road.

The crash happened as the Toyota driver turned in front of the other driver onto Hagen Road, the press release says. The Mercedes driver suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Queen of the Valley. The Toyota driver sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport, according to the CHP.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court upholds exclusion of Puerto Ricans from federal benefits program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News