CHP: Napa resident sustains major injuries from two-car crash in unincorporated Napa County

A Napa resident suffered major injuries from a two-car crash at an intersection in unincorporated Napa County Thursday afternoon and was sent to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision took place at the intersection of First Avenue and Hagen Road at about 2 p.m. One driver, in a Toyota Corolla, was traveling north of First Avenue and making a left turn onto Hagan Road, according to a CHP press release. The other driver, in a Mercedes-Benz C250, was driving east on Hagen Road.

The crash happened as the Toyota driver turned in front of the other driver onto Hagen Road, the press release says. The Mercedes driver suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Queen of the Valley. The Toyota driver sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport, according to the CHP.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

