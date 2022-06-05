CHP: Teen seriously injured in Napa County single-car crash, 18-year-old driver faces drunk driving allegation

Three Napa Valley teenagers were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a car wreck early Sunday morning that led to a drunken driving allegation against the 18-year-old driver, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-car crash at 12:05 a.m. on the Silverado Trail south of Yountville Cross Road sent three occupants to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP said in a news release. One passenger, 18-year-old Bella Azalea Cazarez of American Canyon, sustained major injuries.

Sundari Willow Rose Lauher of St. Helena, who was at the wheel of the 2007 Honda Civic involved in the crash, was treated at the Queen for minor injuries before she was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony. She remained booked in the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail Sunday afternoon, according to booking records.

The CHP reported that Lauher was driving the Honda north on Silverado when she lost control and the car overturned and struck a utility pole.

Also treated at the Queen was a second passenger, 18-year-old Estrella Gomez of Vallejo, who sustained minor injuries, according to the highway patrol. Two other passengers, a 17-year-old from Angwin and an 18-year-old from Pope Valley, were not transported to the hospital.

