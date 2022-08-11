CHP to stage Napa-area DUI checkpoint Friday

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California's wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County Superior Court. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. The charges are driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher, causing injury. California Highway Patrol officers responding to the crash said Pelosi was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Nancy Pelosi is traveling in Asia this week.