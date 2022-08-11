 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP to stage Napa-area DUI checkpoint Friday

  • 0

The California Highway Patrol has announced a sobriety and licensing checkpoint in unincorporated Napa County on Friday.

Traffic levels permitting, all vehicles at the checkpoint site will be checked for drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol drugs, or driving without a license, according to CHP, which said in a statement that violators would have their vehicles towed.

The location of the checkpoint was not scheduled for release before 4 p.m. Friday, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release.

Funding for CHP checkpoints is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California's wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County Superior Court. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. The charges are driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher, causing injury. California Highway Patrol officers responding to the crash said Pelosi was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Nancy Pelosi is traveling in Asia this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

US-Rwanda meeting: Blinken raises concerns about human rights with Kagame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News