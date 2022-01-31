CHP: Two hospitalized after wrong-way, head-on crash in south Napa

A head-on collision Friday night in south Napa left both drivers, including one motorist who was driving the wrong way, hospitalized with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-car wreck occurred at about 11:36 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 29 north of Soscol Ferry Road, CHP’s Napa bureau reported in a news release.

Both drivers, 28-year-old Chantika Marie Caston of Fairfield and 51-year-old Erwin D. Castillo of Benicia, were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Officers were dispatched to Highway 29 after receiving reports of a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lanes, and the head-on crash was reported by Cal Fire less than a minute later, according to the highway patrol.

Afterward, officers learned that Caston was driving her 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse north in the left lane of southbound 29 while Castillo was driving his 2015 Lexus IS250 south in the same lane, according to the CHP statement.

After the crash, Caston was found unresponsive and trapped in her coupe and was extricated by first responders, and both she and Castillo were taken to the Queen by American Medical Response ambulances, CHP reported, adding that both motorists were wearing their seat belts.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to the highway patrol.