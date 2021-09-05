 Skip to main content
CHP: Two hurt in Napa crash after pursuit, driver suspected of DUI

Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit and a crash on Highway 29 in Napa, and the driver faces a drunken driving allegation in connection with the wreck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 2:43 a.m., a CHP officer saw a 2017 Honda Accord stopped on the right shoulder of 29, north of the Highway 12/121 intersection, the agency said in a news release. When the officer pulled up behind the Honda, its driver drove off at high speed, according to CHP.

The officer tried to pursue the Accord up the freeway, then encountered the car after it was involved in a crash near the First Street interchange. The driver had lost control of the Honda, which struck a fence, hit two parked vehicles at an adjacent storage facility and then overturned, the highway patrol reported.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Accord were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what the CHP described as moderate injuries. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Angel Padilla-Moreno of Napa, was still at the Queen later Sunday, according to the highway patrol.

CHP said it is investigating Padilla-Moreno for allegations of causing injury by driving under the influence, reckless driving, and violating his probation for a previous DUI-related arrest.

