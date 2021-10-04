 Skip to main content
CHP: Two weekend drunk driving incidents in Napa County end with arrests

  • Updated
Two motorists arrested over the weekend in Napa County were booked on drunken driving allegations – one after driving the wrong way on a Napa street and another after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Catalina Sosa Garcia, 43, of Napa was seen driving north in the southbound lanes of Soscol Avenue near Imola Avenue, in front of the CHP vehicle, the agency said in a news release.

Sosa Garcia was stopped and detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, but a felony count of child endangerment was added because two young children were in her vehicle, according to the highway patrol. She was booked into the Napa County jail and released shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to booking records.

Earlier, at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, two cars were stopped in traffic at Highways 29 and 12 in south Napa when a southbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling at an unsafe speed rear-ended a Mercedes-Benz C250, pushing that car into a Toyota Camry, CHP said in a statement.

The driver and passenger in the Mercedes were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as minor injuries. The man driving the Toyota was not injured.

Juan Pablo Garibay, a 20-year-old Manteca man at the wheel of the Nissan, was arrested and booked into the Napa jail on a felony allegation of DUI causing injury, CHP reported.

