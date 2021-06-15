 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHP: Woman arrested after crashing pickup in south Napa

CHP: Woman arrested after crashing pickup in south Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash of a pickup truck Monday evening in south Napa resulted in the arrest of the driver on suspicion of endangering a child passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called at 6:57 p.m. to northbound Highway 221 at the Anderson Road intersection, where a Ford F-250 had struck a diagonal guide wire supporting a utility pole, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau, who said two witnesses had called the highway patrol to report the driver as possibly impaired shortly before the wreck.

The motorist, 42-year-old Marin Ardis McElhany of Livermore, was in the Ford with a 3-year-old girl, Renspurger said. Officers at the scene smelled alcohol on McElhany’s breath, determined she was intoxicated, and detained her on suspicion of felony child endangerment and resisting peace officers, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, according to Renspurger.

After being treated for minor injuries at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, McElhany was booked into the Napa County jail, then was released shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The child, who was secured in a car seat, was not injured in the crash and was given over to her father’s care afterward, Renspurger said.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News