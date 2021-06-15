CHP: Woman arrested after crashing pickup in south Napa

The crash of a pickup truck Monday evening in south Napa resulted in the arrest of the driver on suspicion of endangering a child passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called at 6:57 p.m. to northbound Highway 221 at the Anderson Road intersection, where a Ford F-250 had struck a diagonal guide wire supporting a utility pole, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau, who said two witnesses had called the highway patrol to report the driver as possibly impaired shortly before the wreck.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The motorist, 42-year-old Marin Ardis McElhany of Livermore, was in the Ford with a 3-year-old girl, Renspurger said. Officers at the scene smelled alcohol on McElhany’s breath, determined she was intoxicated, and detained her on suspicion of felony child endangerment and resisting peace officers, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, according to Renspurger.

After being treated for minor injuries at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, McElhany was booked into the Napa County jail, then was released shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The child, who was secured in a car seat, was not injured in the crash and was given over to her father’s care afterward, Renspurger said.