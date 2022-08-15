CHP: Woman arrested on felony DUI allegation after Upvalley crash injures two

A Texas woman faces a felony allegation of drunken driving following a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Napa County injured two people in the other vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Katherine Cahill, a 30-year-old Austin resident, was detained after the wreck at the Silverado Trail-Deer Park Road intersection north of St. Helena, CHP said in a news release. She was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.

Cahill was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee east on Deer Park Road at 5:15 p.m. as a 30-year-old Atwater man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Silverado, the highway patrol reported. The Jeep went through a stop sign on Deer Park and struck the side of the Tahoe, according to the agency.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet were injured in the collision and were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP said. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.