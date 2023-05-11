Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Christopher "Roly" Young, 26, of Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday morning in Napa County Superior Court.

The jury of eight men and four women also convicted Young of four other felonies, including shooting from a motor vehicle, firearm possession by a felon, ammunition possession by a felon, and giving false information to police officer.

He was convicted in the killing of Nathan Gabriel Garza, 18, on Aug. 16, 2020 in American Canyon.

The verdict brings nearly to a close a journey that began a minute past noon on Aug. 16, 2020, when someone in a white Cadillac sedan pulled into the Safeway parking lot on American Canyon Road, raised a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and fired three shots at Garza from behind, hitting him twice, before speeding away. Garza died at the scene.

According to prosecutors, Garza and a co-worker had received an odd, garbled call from a man identifying himself as “Chris” on the Safeway’s phone line for drive-up grocery deliveries only minutes before the attack. Garza, responding to the call, was pushing a shopping cart outside to the parking area for drive-up customers when he was shot.

An hour later, police arrested Young about a mile away on Wetlands Edge Road, after witnesses reported seeing a man running down local streets and through backyards. He was booked into the Napa County jail, where he has been held for nearly 33 months while awaiting trial.

In pretrial filings and six weeks of testimony, lawyers have presented dueling narratives about who killed Garza and why.

Prosecutors said Garza was the unwitting victim of Young’s retaliation not against him – the two had never met – but against Safeway after Young and two others had been stopped by police a week before at the chain’s Cordelia supermarket, where an employee noticed a gun in an acquaintance’s waistband and called the police.

Young was cited for having a drug pipe while the two acquaintances – one of them Jordan Howell, Tyler’s brother – were arrested, Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles said when the trial began March 27.

Even a citation would have put Young in legal danger because he was on probation for an earlier arrest in Alameda County, according to Knoles.

Keeley, meanwhile, sought to pin the blame for Garza’s death on Young’s friend Howell, whom he described not only rode in the car with Young but shot Garza – and then fled the car minutes later, leaving Young alone to be pursued by the police.

Young’s actions between the shooting and his arrest – leaving the car, changing shirts, running through backyards and stuffing his smartphone into a stranger’s shed (where investigators found it six months later) – were not signs of a killer’s guilt but of panic after witnessing a killing, Keeley told jurors.

“Christopher gets out of the car and it dawns on him that he’s alone with the gun, alone with the car, and he’s saying, ‘What the hell just happened?’” he said during his opening arguments.

Keeley had to contend with a mass of evidence prosecutors presented against Young, which ran to more than 500 items and included numerous video clips from security cameras at the Safeway and local homes, including neighbors of the house Young, Howell and two women rented through Airbnb before Garza’s death.

A key point of debate was the testimony of a woman believed to have been closest to Garza at the time of the killing – in the car parked next to the Cadillac when the shots were fired.

According to Keeley, the woman later picked Howell’s face from a photo lineup of six white men while not pointing to anyone in a similar but all-Black lineup. (Young is Black.) The woman described Howell as looking like the man she saw in the Cadillac “if his head was shaved or he had male-pattern baldness,” Keeley said in court.

However, prosecutors replied that the woman – who was visiting the area from Michigan – wavered on her identification of the suspect and became even less certain with the passage of time.

While Garza’s relatives – including his parents and six older sisters – will have the chance to discuss their loss before Young’s sentencing, his mother opened up about the fallout from her son’s death as the trial began.

“He was a wonderful blend of strength and compassion; he wasn’t afraid to stand alone, (and) he stood up for people who couldn’t stand up for themselves,” Tracy Garza said in court of her only son, a prep baseball player who had graduated from Rodriguez High School two months before his death and was preparing to enter Diablo Valley College. “Nathan would drop everything on a dime for his nieces and nephews. He loved children; family meant everything to him.”

