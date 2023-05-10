Thirty-three months after a teenage supermarket worker was shot and killed in American Canyon, charges against his accused murderer went to a jury Wednesday morning in Napa County Superior Court.
Eight men and four women will decide whether to convict Christopher “Roly” Young of the Aug. 16, 2020 shooting death of Nathan Gabriel Garza, an 18-year-old Cordelia resident who was killed outside the Safeway where he worked.
Deliberations may run as late as 4:15 p.m. before being carried over to a second day, Judge Elia Ortiz told the jury, which has been hearing the case since March 27.
Young, a 26-year-old Martinez resident, faces a first-degree murder charge and could receive lifetime imprisonment without parole if convicted. Jurors also may choose to convict him instead of second-degree murder if they can agree that he killed Garza, but not that the slaying was premeditated.
In addition, Young faces charges of firing from a motor vehicle, illegal gun and ammunition possession by a felon, and giving a false name to police after his arrest.
Garza – a recent Rodriguez High School graduate and baseball player who was preparing to attend Diablo Valley College – died after the occupant of a Cadillac sedan parked in a space for drive-up Safeway deliveries, shot him twice from behind and then sped away, according to prosecutors and law enforcement officials.
Young was arrested an hour later after prosecutors say he ditched the car, changed his shirt, and ran past and through various neighborhood homes in American Canyon.
The jury began discussing the charges following a last statement Tuesday morning by prosecutors, who urged members to lean on the mass of evidence they presented against Young – including numerous videos and photos from various surveillance cameras – instead of defense lawyers’ theory that Young’s friend Tyler Howell, who stayed with him in a rented house the night before Garza’s death, was the actual killer.
Defense attorney Michael Keeley, in his closing statement Monday afternoon, had argued that Howell was in the Cadillac with Young, who was driving, and shot Garza before getting out of the car, running back to the rented house and abandoning Young to face the police search alone.
On Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter rejected that theory as speculation with no evidence, video or otherwise, to support it. “There is no evidence that Tyler Howell was dropped off at Kimberly and Elliott, in the one place that conveniently doesn’t have any video footage,” she told the jury.
Hunter also emphasized prosecutors’ stance that Howell could not have killed Garza because he was still at the rental house in a deep heroin-induced sleep at the time of the murder, and that Young took Howell’s car and gun without his knowledge. An iPhone owned by Howell remained inactive and on its lock screen from about 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – half an hour after the shooting – and two women who also were staying at the home both said Howell was sleeping during that time, Hunter said.
Prosecutors allege that Garza’s killing was Young’s retaliation for an incident at another Safeway in Cordelia a week before, when he was cited and two acquaintances – one of them Howell’s brother – were arrested. The citation could have placed Young in legal danger because he was still on probation following an earlier arrest in Alameda County, Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles has said.
Young’s trial has stretched well beyond Ortiz’ original one-month estimate, first due to more than 500 exhibits introduced by prosecutors and later by a COVID-19 outbreak in late April that forced a postponement and the replacement of two jurors.
