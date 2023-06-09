Christopher “Roly” Young was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after receiving a first-degree murder conviction in May for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza outside an American Canyon Safeway supermarket in 2020.

Following a six-week trial, jurors agreed in May that Young, a 26-year-old Martinez resident, had fired his handgun at Garza — an employee of the American Canyon Safeway and incoming college student — and had lay in wait to do so. Along with the first-degree murder charge for premeditation, Young also was convicted for four other felonies: giving false information to police officers, shooting from a motor vehicle, firearm possession by a felon and ammunition possession by a felon.

To start the Friday hearing, Tracy Garza, Nathan’s mother, spoke about her relationship with her son; about who he was and about how the sudden loss of him has caused incredible pain to her and their family.

“Every fiber of my being wants to be reunited with Nathan,” Garza said. “My soul searches continually."

She recalled when Nathan was born — on Dec. 14, 2001, following his six sisters — and how she felt at the time that “our family was now complete.” Garza went on to describe Nathan as highly self-motivated, funny, introverted and kind, and as someone who “didn’t shy away from challenges,” “prioritized family above all else,” and “actively brought good into the world”

“He was the son I always dreamed of and my husband’s best friend,” Garza said.

But the loss of Nathan has piled disorientating, hazy grief upon the family, she said, and his absence is “palpable and overwhelming.”

“I will never see him graduate college, pursue his ambitions and become a husband and father,” Garza said. “… The future seems impossibly long, and it is difficult to find my footing in this new reality.”

Garza also called on the court to impose the maximum possible sentence on Young, who she described as not appearing to value life at all and exhibiting “little to no emotion” throughout the proceedings. She added that “past failures” in the system needed to be corrected to ensure Nathan’s sacrifice isn’t in vain.

“We started our own life sentence when Nathan was murdered,” Garza said.

Garza family members softly sobbed throughout Tracy Garza’s statement. Young, who wore a white long-sleeved shirt and handcuffs Friday, didn’t visibly react during the hearing.

The sentencing essentially brings the case — which started with the Aug. 16, 2020 fatal shooting of Garza in the Safeway Parking lot from a white Cadillac Sedan — to a close, though defense attorney Michael Keeley has indicated he will appeal the convictions.

According to previous Register reporting, Garza was pushing a shopping cart, responding to a garbled phone call for a drive-up grocery delivery, when he was shot. He died at the scene.

Young was arrested by police an hour later on the nearby Wetlands Edge Road, following reports from locals about a man running down American Canyon streets and through backyards. He was booked into Napa County jail and was held there prior to the trial.

During the trial and in filings beforehand, lawyers presented clashing narratives about who killed Garza and what the motivations behind the killing were. Prosecutors argued Garza was the victim of Young’s retaliation against Safeway — the two had never met — after Young and two others were stopped by police at a Safeway location in Cordelia a week prior to the shooting. A Safeway employee had noticed a gun in a waistband of an acquaintance of Young and called the police; Young was cited for having a drug pipe, while the other two were arrested, according to previous Register reporting.

Young’s defense attorney, Michael Keeley, argued that Young’s friend Tyler Howell was responsible for Garza’s death. Howell, Keeley contended, shot Garza while riding in the car with Young, and then fled the car minutes later. Young’s subsequent actions — to leave the car, change shirts, run through backyards and place his smartphone in a stranger’s shed — were signs of panic after witnessing a killing, and not a killer’s guilt, Keeley had told the jurors.

Prosecutors said that the defense argument contradicted evidence from surveillance video and witnesses, according to past Register reporting.

Judge Elia Ortiz, as she handed down the sentence, said that it was apparent from the testimony and by watching surveillance videos of Young jumping through backyards that his life was spinning out of control. Ortiz said the court won’t be able to understand the murder itself, but “what we do know is we have a family that suffered greatly. This is a horrific thing to have happen.”