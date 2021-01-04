Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died after American Canyon chase

The Solano County Coroner has identified the motorcyclist who crashed after leading American Canyon police on a chase into Vallejo on Friday.

The motorcyclist was Antonio Hines, 33, of Vallejo, the coroner's office reported Monday.

American Canyon Police reported they had tried to pull over the motorcyclist for riding recklessly, but he sped away, going off streets, onto sidewalks and bike paths and through parks in Vallejo neighborhoods.

Police broke off the chase, but a California Highway Patrol air unit continued to monitor the rider's course. When the motorcyclist crashed near Hanns Park, the CHP air unit broadcast the news to police on the ground.

Hines was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, American Canyon police reported.

Vallejo Police are investigating the crash.

