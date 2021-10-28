Coroner: Inmate falls ills at Napa County jail, dies in hospital

An inmate at the Napa County jail fell ill and died Monday night after being taken from the jail to a hospital, according to the county coroner’s office.
Corrections officers at the jail gave CPR to the inmate, 50-year-old William Michael Schotte, after learning he was in medical distress, and Schotte was then taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center where he died at 7:30 p.m., coroner’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said Wednesday.
Schotte had been booked into the jail Oct. 23 on misdemeanor counts of battery of a spouse or cohabitant as well as violating a court order, according to online booking records.
An autopsy performed on Schotte Wednesday indicated no major physical injuries that could have caused his death, but revealed evidence of “significant” heart and liver disease, according to Wofford. A ruling on the cause of death will be made after toxicology and other studies, he said.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com